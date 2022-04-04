Arrests
• German Eduardo Perez, 22, Old Knoxville Pike, Maryville, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. April 3 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. He was released in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Scott Anderson, 34, McCosh Road, Louisville, was arrested at 6:34 p.m. April 3 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was released in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 7 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Keith E. Atkins, 63, Klair Court, Maryville
• John Michael Day, 47, Ratledge Road, Friendsville
• Brian Allen Hope, 33, Blueberry Lane, Seymour
• Robert Louis Sudderth Jr., 57, West Badgette Street, Alcoa
