Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Ladonna Michelle Suttles, 48, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:27 a.m. April 3 and charged with writing worthless checks. She was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Laron Henry, 31, North Farnum Street, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:14 p.m. April 3 and charged with evading arrest, violation of probation and the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $4,000 bond pending hearings at 1:30 p.m. April 5 and 9 a.m. April 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Darlene Ruth Wallin, 55, Rockford Walker Court, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:28 p.m. April 3 and charged with violation of probation following a felony conviction and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest. She was being held on a $1,000 bond pending 9 a.m. hearings April 7 and 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Wendy Jane Richardson, 35, Creason Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:46 p.m. April 4 and charged with aggravated burglary. She was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Derrick Jay McCarter, 26, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8 p.m. April 4 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gary William Parish, 42, Bobcat Trail, Tallassee, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:37 p.m. April 5 and charged with delivery of Schedule 1 drugs. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Randall Roy Robasser 2nd, Seals Crossing Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:45 a.m. April 5 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession/casual exchange and possession of a handgun while under the influence. He was being held on a $3,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jose Rueda, Keeble Road, Maryville
• Billy Joe Jennings, Hutton Ridge Road, Maryville
• Edgar Igor Moran Nava, 43, Airport Highway, Alcoa
