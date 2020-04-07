Arrests
Due to an order from the Tennessee Supreme Court, the Blount County court system has suspended in-person hearings until May 1 over the coronavirus pandemic. While some hearings will be held through an electronic system, many will need to be rescheduled to a later date. The following dates are subject to change.
• Jackie Marie McCulloch, 40, Belfor Circle, Alcoa, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. April 5 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies on a warrant for violation of community corrections. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. April 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Jeremy Wasden, 46, Bays Mountain Road, Rockford, was arrested at 9:28 a.m. April 6 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and violation of probation. He was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending 9 a.m. hearings April 9 and May 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
