Arrests
• Jimmy Dwayne Hurst, 55, Chapman Highway, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:22 p.m. Aug. 7 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Craig Bradford, 26, Blue Forest Court, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:22 p.m. Aug. 7 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Carlos Alberto Arias-Perez, 25, Tallent Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:40 p.m. Aug. 8 and charged with maintaining a dwelling for contraband substance sales and possession with intent to manufacture. He was being held on bonds totaling $17,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon D. Dickey, 32, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies ar 1:27 a.m. Aug. 9 and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, two arrest warrants served from another county and domestic assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $32,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chico Lamar Echols, 51, Johnathan Court, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:15 a.m. Aug. 9 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence and violation of probation. He was being held on bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 11 and a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Chayton Cole Stevens, 20, Loudon
• Mark Adrian Vance Jr., 43, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville
• Keri Nicole Kincheloe, 33, Big Springs Road, Maryville
• Carl Lee Patty, 80, Wells Road, Maryville
• Victoria Elizabeth Lawson, 33, Topside Road, Louisville
