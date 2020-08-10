Arrests
• Isaac Lee Williams, 30, Burns Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:23 p.m. Aug. 9 and charged with evading arrest, felony evading arrest and driving while license revoked. He was released on bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Arthur I. Muse, 21, Hampton Lane, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:39 a.m. Aug. 10 and charged with vandalism of property less than $500. He was released on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Sumer Leighann Gurley, 27, Light Pink Road, Louisville
• Jonathan Wayne Bowman, 23, Alnwick Boulevard, Maryville
