Arrests
• Bradley Joseph Fields, 26, Northwood Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:58 a.m. Aug. 14 and charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, two charges of contempt of court and violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor. He is free on bonds totaling $13,000 pending hearings Aug. 17 and 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kaney Hiram Hoskins, 34, London, Kentucky, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:31 p.m. Aug. 14 and charged with theft. He was being held in lieu of $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rexalina Alice Clabough, 39, South Long Hollow Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:25 p.m. Aug. 14 and charged with aggravated domestic assault and vandalism of property greater than $1,000. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Megan Rylee Lefevers, 21, Vonore, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:06 p.m. Aug. 15 and charged with vandalism, domestic assault and contempt of court. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,250 pending hearings Aug. 19 and Aug. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Anna Nicole Graham, 25, Rocky Branch Road, Walland
• Mallory Andre Jones Jr., 37, Smoky Crossing Way, Seymour
