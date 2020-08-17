Arrests
• Lisa Gale Floyd, 56, Hatcher Hollow Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's Office at 11:01 a.m. Aug. 14 and charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery and sale of Schedule VII drugs. She was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kenneth Wayne Posey, 44, Calvin, Kentucky, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:05 p.m. Aug 14 and charged with theft. Officers encountered Posey at Walmart, Hunters Crossing Drive, responding to calls he was using a knife to open products and put them in his pockets. He was trying to leave the store when officers arrived, but they caught him with $219.60 in stolen cell phones. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joy Laurie Tanner 37, Effler Road, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force and charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. She was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kymber Ann Tucker, 27, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:11 a.m. Aug. 15 and charged with auto theft, violation of light law, leaving the scene of an accident and proof of insurance violation. She was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Scott Alan Willis, 44, Lee Shirley Road, Maryville, was arrested at 8:33 a.m. Aug. 15 and charged with evading arrest. He was being held on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rennie Lee Davis, 23, Young Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5 p.m. Aug. 15 and charged with two counts of domestic violence with aggravated assault and three counts of evading arrest. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Coy Lee Best, 33, Farnum Street, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:36 p.m. Aug. 15 and charged with violation of probation, reckless driving and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eduardo Alan Calzadilla, 34, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:27 p.m. Aug. 16 and charged with shoplifting, criminal trespassing and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending 1:30 p.m hearings Aug. 19 and Sept. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bridgett Hope Kidd, 42, Old Whites Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:49 p.m. Aug. 16 and charged with forgery. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Edward Millward III, 38, South Court Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:31 p.m. Aug. 16 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on a $500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Christopher Rudd, 29, Clinton
• Christopher Dwayne Clabough, 29, Honey Rock Way, Louisville
• Phillip Bert Vest, Jr. 55, Northfield Drive, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license, seat belt offense and failure to prove financial responsibility
• James Christopher Vance, 34, Cry Road, Maryville; also charged with failure to pay child support
• Robert Paul Tipton, 59, Wildwood Road, Maryville; also charged with simple possession/casual exchange
• Danuel Tyson Denham, 41, McArthur Road, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.