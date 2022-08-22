• Holly Roseann Parker, 40, Houston Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers at 6:05 p.m. Aug. 21 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. She was also charged with violation of probation, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, failure to use a seatbelt, driving under the influence of an intoxicant and driving with a revoked license. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending 9:00 a.m. Aug. 24 and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Thomas Grayson Hamby, 46, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:00 a.m. Aug. 21 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amber Marie Price, 34, Sweetwater, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:01 p.m. Aug. 20 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and failure to appear. She is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Lee Greer, 45, Jacob Springs Boulevard, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:12 p.m. Aug. 20 and charged with two counts of manufacture/sale/delivery of Schedule I-VII controlled substances and failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $59,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Thomas William Holmes, 39, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:58 p.m. Aug 19 and charged with assault. He was also charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, driving with a revoked license, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and accidents resulting in damage to a vehicle. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $9,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
