Arrests
• Andre Ryan Phillips, 36, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:14 p.m. Aug. 21 and charged with identity theft. He was being held in lieu of $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lauro Menchu Cristobal, 42, Lodge Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:02 a.m. Aug. 23 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alex T. Lofty, 42, Chattanooga, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:50 a.m. Aug. 23 and charged with simple possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kathy Michelle Johnson, 36, South Cedar Street, Maryville
• Samuel Jeffrey Welshan, 56, Kagley Chapel Road, Maryville
• Michael Tyler Garland, 20, Lovers Lane, Townsend
• Jonathan A. Harris, 33, Cleveland, Tennessee
• Michael John McBee Jr., 39, Finch Drive, Maryville
• Stephanie Marie Fields, 38, Samples Road, Louisville
• Kimberly Sue Weirick, 45, LaFollette, Tennessee
• Michael Leo Whiteside, 43, Knoxville
• Amy Michelle Clarkson, 39, Lenoir City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.