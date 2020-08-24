Arrests
• Brian Alan Schmidt, 56, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6 a.m. Aug. 23 and charged with forgery. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bennett Christian Benson, 30, Broadway Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:53 p.m. Aug. 23 and charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Maryville Police officers found Benson after he was recorded in a Ring doorbell camera stealing a bike off someone's Olympia Drive property. He was apprehended at Dollar General, East Broadway Avenue,. Officers found a syringe, two glass pipes and a cotton swab in his backpack. Benson was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• David Tyler Huffstetler, 22, Carpenters Campground Road, Maryville
• Wesley Kreed Sneed, 32, Knoxville
• Chesney Danielle Sizemore, 28, Old Railroad Bed Road, Maryville
• Jonathan Collin Russell, 27, North Ruth Street, Maryville
• Stephanie Marie Boring, 31, Rankin Ferry Loop, Louisville
