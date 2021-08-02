Arrests
• James Troy Ownby III, 27, Ward Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:51 p.m. July 31 and charged with possession with intent to deliver of a Schedule VI controlled substance. He is free on $6,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Toni Rae Giardina, 18, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7 p.m. July 31 and charged with theft. She is free on $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Makashia Diane Knotts, 36, Lafollette Drive, Maryville
• James Darrell Hensley, 33, Hamilton Ridge Drive, Maryville
• Roger Allen Lee Stinnett, 39, Andrew Way, Maryville
• Kyle Lee Price, 26, Fred Jennings Road, Walland
