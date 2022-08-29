• Michael Alan Babineau, 35, Devon Street, Seymour, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:55 a.m. Aug. 29 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and disorderly conduct. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,250 pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Brian Guider, 35, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:34 p.m. Aug. 28 and charged with two counts of violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dale Thomas Barnhardt, 44, East First Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:43 a.m. Aug. 28 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal impersonation and driving on a suspended license. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Edward Lewis, 34, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:19 a.m. Aug. 28 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Hannah Katherine McInturff, 19, St. Thomas Way, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:10 p.m. Aug. 27 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Raymond Gabriel Noyes, 30, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 26 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and possession of a prohibited weapon. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Lloyd Paul Adams, 51, Stone Tree Drive, Maryville
• Joanie Lea Hatcher, 39, Horace Taylor Road, Maryville
