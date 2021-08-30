Arrests
• Elizabeth Renee Boyce, 21 Mountain View Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:23 a.m. Aug. 27 on two charges of violating probation granted after a felony conviction. She is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 3 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Cody Nathaniel McDowell, 28, Hillvale Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:31 a.m. Aug. 27 on charges of aggravated assault and domestic assault. He is free on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Terry Lee Moore, 38, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9 a.m. Aug. 28 on charges of auto theft and domestic assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Sigeal Dewayne Stockton, 43, Nebo Mountain Road, Walland
• Amber Heather Carter, 31, Knoxville
• Kenneth Richard Emmert, 56, Knoxville
• Matthew Chase Skarpho, 24, Cavalier Drive, Maryville
• Fadi Saad Akoobi, 21, Knoxville
• Christie Denise Marie Wilson, 40, Wonderland Drive, Louisville
• David Ray Mahan, 41, Nebo Road, Walland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.