Arrests
• Shawn Edward Hatcher, 45, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers at 5:25 p.m. Aug. 2 and charged with introduction of drugs into a penal facility, driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and simple possession/casual exchange of cocaine. He was being held on bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stevie Junior Blankenship, 55, Rockford Walker Court, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:29 p.m. Aug. 2 and charged with evading arrest, failure to appear and violation of probation. He was being held on bonds totaling $1,750 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 5 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brett Andrew Martin, 28, East Millers Cove Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:06 a.m. Aug. 3 and charged with domestic violence with simple assault and resisting stop/halt/frisk/arrest/search. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Johnathon Wayne Bell, 30, Lizzie Lane, Townsend
• Michael Scott Dixon, 40, Jeania Lane, Maryville
• Crystal Dale Hornsby, 37, Atchley Apartments, Maryville
• Scott Michael Allen, 39, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville; also charged with driving on a revoked license
