• Michael Scott Blair, 47, Madisonville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:40 p.m. Aug. 8 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Russell Hodgsen, 53, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:39 p.m. Aug. 7 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $12,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Thomas William Sparks Jr., 36, Crescent Ridge Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 7 and charged with public intoxication and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,750 pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Johnny Lynn McMillan, 37, Humphrey Way, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:21 p.m. Aug. 7 and charged with a felony violation of probation, evading arrest and criminal impersonation. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,750 pending 9:00 a.m. Aug. 8 and 9:00 a.m. Aug 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Dewayne Henry, 55, North Union Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:14 a.m. Aug. 7 and charged with two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of attempted burglary of a business, two counts of theft and alteration of serial numbers. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $35,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Kathye Patrice Campbell, 57, Florida
• William Eddie Clabough, 35, South Long Hollow Road, Maryville
• Fred William Roulette Jr., 24, Kian Court, Maryville
• Christopher Dwayne, 31, Honey Rock Way, Louisville
• Dallas Steven Graham, 45, Emert Williams Road, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.