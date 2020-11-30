Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Shawn Allen Rodgers, 28, Buelah Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4 a.m. Nov. 28 and charged with failure to appear, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and driving on a revoked license. He was released on a $750 bond pending hearings at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9 a.m. Dec. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jacob Ray Lane, 18, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:50 a.m. Nov. 28 and charged with misuse of vehicle registration, expired/no license, violation of bail bond restrictions and violation of an order of protection. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alex Ray Morgan, 20, Leconte Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:40 a.m. Nov. 28 and charged with burglary. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Isaac Hunter Pennington, 19, Co Op Road, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with evading arrest, public intoxication and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending hearings at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and 9 a.m. Dec. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alex Brookie Harris, 26, Crye Road, Maryville, was arrested at 5:31 p.m. Nov. 29 and charged with evading arrest, theft and criminal trespassing. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Adam Matthew Haynes, 35, Oakdale Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at midnight Nov. 30 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held on a $1,000 bond pending hearings at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9 a.m. Dec. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Joseph Edward Lawson, 39, Shenandoah Drive, Friendsville; also charged with violation of probation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.