• Zachery Paul Allbritton, 30, High Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 10 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Alan Paul, 39, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:23 p.m. Dec. 10 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Caden Wade Carringer, 19, Rockford Cedar Street, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:21 a.m. Dec. 10 and charged with aggravated criminal trespass and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Shane Johnson Jr., 19, Amanda Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:21 a.m. Dec. 10 and charged with aggravated criminal trespass. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shannon Joy Lett, 41, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 9 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of cocaine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending 1:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 9 a.m. Dec. 13 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Colin Chase Coatney, 21, Dunn Hollow Road, Townsend, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Task Force at 4:08 p.m. Dec. 9 and charged with delivery of a Schedule VI controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kyle Alvin Green-Johnson, 32, Knoxville
• Johnathan Shadrick Titlow, 38, Old Clover Hill Lane, Maryville
• Jacob Aaron Morris, 38, Knoxville
• Jeremy Rene Ratcliff, 43, Singleton Station Road, Louisville
• Michael Terry Cleveland 57, Lafollette Drive, Maryville
• Travis John Svedberg, 40, Boulder Street, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.