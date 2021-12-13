Arrests
• Marquise Andrel Menendez, 27, New Market, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:51 a.m. Dec. 12 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sell of marijuana and contempt of court. He was released on a $5,400 bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Johnny Lynn Watts, 40, Larry Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:21 p.m. Dec. 12 and charged with criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia and a schedule II drug. He is being held in lieu of an $11,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brady James Hawley, 25, West Fulton Street, Alcoa
• Charles Jacob Tarwater, 26, Clendenen Road, Maryville
• Bobby Lee Patrick, 47, Wears Valley Road, Townsend; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Thomas Dewayne Coleman, 41, Loretta Drive, Walland
• Raul Murillo, 29, Cleveland, Tenn.
