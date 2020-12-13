Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Brandon Clayton Lawson, 31, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:51 p.m. Dec. 12 and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule III drug. He was released on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m hearing Dec. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jack Edward Sharpe Jr., 46, Cameron Road, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:57 p.m. Dec. 12 and charged with burglary of a building. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Blake Costner, 29, Green Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 13 and charged with criminal trespassing and burglary of a motor vehicle. He was being held on a $6,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Raymond Paul Lankey, 43, Millsaps Road, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:04 a.m. Dec. 13 and charged with aggravated burglary and aggravated criminal trespassing. He was being held on a $30,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Dec. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Lee Lesley, 33, Greenville, South Carolina, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:57 p.m. Dec. 13 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, simple possession of methamphetamine and driving with no license. He was being held on a $35,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Summer Elizabeth Anderson, 28, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:27 p.m. Dec. 13 and charged with introduction of drugs into a penal facility and failure to appear. She was being held on a $25,750 bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. Dec. 16 and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Varian R. Ford, 28, Cerritos Way, Louisville, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Dec. 13 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nicholas Alexander Huffstetler, 24, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:20 a.m. Dec. 14 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Ronald Edward Chambers, 52, Vonore
• Luke Ryan Daigle, 22, Knoxville
• Danielle Nicole Reagan, 30, Mint Road, Maryville
