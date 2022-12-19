• Krystal Maelena Hixson, 35, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:31 p.m. Dec. 18 and charged with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jamesa Aujhinee Rainer, 31, Luvern, Tennessee, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:39 a.m. Dec. 18 and charged with assault and public intoxication. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Deairus N. Farmer, 20, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:34 p.m. Dec. 16 and charged with unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Barbara Ann Delaney, 40, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:56 p.m. Dec. 16 and charged with criminal impersonation and two counts of violation of probation. She is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jennifer Rose Graves, 26, Knoxville
• Christopher Michael Jenkins, 40, Louisville
• Briana Latese Jackson, 35, Knoxville
• Justin Samuel Cuberson, 40, Knoxville
• Pete Kusich, 54, Knoxville
• Scotty Allen Barnes, 58, Gray, Tennessee
• Brittany Ann Sargent, 31, Dailey Lane, Friendsville
• Rand Evan Mackenzie, 37, Big Springs Road, Friendsville
• Matthew Chase Skarpho, 25, Four Mile Road, Maryville
