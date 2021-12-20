Arrests
• Wesley Kreed Sneed, 33, Ashley Meadows Drive, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:18 a.m. Dec. 19 and charged with criminal impersonation, two counts of driving on a suspended license, two counts of contempt of court and four counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. He is being held in lieu of a $4,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 20 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Taylor Nathaniel Morgan, 26, Garland Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 7 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Todd Redfield Hollingsworth, 31, Melvin Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:29 a.m. Dec. 20 and charged with felony evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Gregory Scott Stevens, 51, Coker Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Carmelita L. Jenkins, 38, Knoxville
• Tiffany Renee Tallent, 38, Sherwood Drive, Maryville
• Carlos Alberto Olivera Ponce, 25, Morganton Road, Greenback
• Robert Lee Pilkey, 28, Hunters Hill Boulevard, Maryville
• Michael Elliot Steele, 28, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
