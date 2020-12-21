Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Marcus Edward Monday, 21, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:45 p.m. Dec. 18 and charged with two counts of violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Paul Henry Bunch Jr., 48, Janes Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:37 p.m. Dec. 19 and charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and failure to use due care and caution. He was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Scott Allen Davis, 53, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:42 p.m. Dec. 19 and charged with criminal trespassing and burglary of a motor vehicle. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Allen Shultz, 64, Alcoa Trail, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:28 p.m. Dec. 20 and charged with aggravated criminal trespassing. He was being held on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeffery Todd Coada, 31, Beatress Circle, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:37 a.m. Dec. 21 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Koby Lee Presley, 23, Calderwood Highway, Maryville
• Alicia Denise Seeback, 42, Wrights Ferry Road, Louisville
• Briana Faith Shields, 18, Ironwood Circle, Maryville
• Kenneth Ray Yates, 55, Old Reservoir Road, Maryville
• James Curtis Cook, 45, Hampton Lane, Louisville; also charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Ashley Leighanne Simerly, 33, Calderwood Highway, Maryville
• Joseph Daniel Murray, 32, Knoxville
• Eric Noah Tuyisenge, 24, Knoxville
• James Ulysses Sanders, 31, West Edison Street, Alcoa
• Dustin Anthony James, 24, Montvale Pike, Maryville
• James Blaine Poland, 33, Rockwood
• Cody Israel Covington, 20, Tupelo Way, Louisville
