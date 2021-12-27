Arrests
• Charles Lee Akins, 40, Lenoir City, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. Dec. 23 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 3 hearing in Blount County Circuit.
• Robert Daniel Blankenship, 54, Big Springs Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested at 5:09 p.m. Dec. 24 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with aggravated criminal trespass, tampering with evidence and violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. He is being held in lieu of a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions and Circuit Courts.
• William Edward Welsh, 33, Knoxville, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 24 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth and contempt of court. He is being held in lieu of a $25,750 bond pending a 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Edward Player, 28, Newport, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Dec. 24 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Austin Lynn Dixon, 26, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. Dec. 24 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Aaron Tyler Newcomb, 19, Andersonville, was arrested at 3:48 a.m. Dec. 25 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with evading arrest by fleeing and contempt of court. He is being held in lieu of a $5,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• James Calvin Shaffer, 50, Madisonville
• David Lynn Freeman, 36, Etowah; also charged with violation of pre-trial release
• Amanda Leigh Lindsey, 37, Villa Court, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Benjamin Ryan Drass, 29, Little Dug Gap Road, Louisville
• Keith Devon Kircher, 25, South Forth Street, Maryville; also charged with violation of community corrections and failure to follow rules of court
• Anthony Dwayne Coffman, 28, Mount Tabor Road, Maryville
• Stevie Christine Icem, 39, Knoxville
• Nikisha Nicole Bilbrey, 29, Knoxville
• Kellen Abigail Walker, 21, Clydesdale Avenue, Seymour
• Laura Marie Hillis, 48, Old Piney Road, Maryville
