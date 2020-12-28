Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Sara Rebecca Dalton, 27, Nashville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:08 p.m. Dec. 27 and charged with theft and driving with a revoked license. She was being held on a $4,250 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Ernest Lee Proffitt, 42, Old Oliver Road, Walland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.