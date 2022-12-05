• Trevor John Shaw, 25, Tellico Plains, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:47 p.m. Dec. 3 and charged with evading arrest, driving with a revoked license, holding a cell phone or mobile device while operating a motor vehicle and disobeying traffic control devices. He is free on bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jamie Ray Stacy, 46, Strawberry Plains, was arrested by 5th Judicial Drug Task Force officers at 12:18 a.m. Dec. 4 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held in lieu of $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Timothy Cooper, 61, Johnson City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:50 p.m. Dec 4 and charged with evading stop/frisk/halt/arrest and public intoxication. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kiara Maliah Holliman, 23, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jamey Lee Spears, 48, Jefferson City
• Brandon Reshawn Warren, 35, Steele Street, Alcoa; also charged with violation of probation
• James Leonard Webb, 56, Sevierville
• Cody Howard Brown, 31, Clover Hill Ridge Road, Maryville
