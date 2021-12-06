Arrests
• Jason Edward Lee Chisenhall, 40, Marshall Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 4 and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card. He is free on $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nancy Ann Hall Garland, 55, Foch Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:37 a.m. Dec. 5 and charged with aggravated domestic assault. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court. A 62-year-old Louisville man told officers the two had been drinking alcohol all day and she threatened to shoot him. The man said that while she attempted to chamber a round he took the family dog and left. When asked about the event, the report states she “told officers numerous stories with no intellectual value due to her intoxication level.” She also told them she took the gun and fired into an empty building next door.
• William Scott King, 61, Hiddenbrook Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:27 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. He was being held in lieu of $11,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court. A 57-year-old Maryville woman reported that during an argument King hit her head and grabbed her neck until she grabbed him in a sensitive area and pulled. Later she said he held a knife at her. She had a knot on her forehead, a cut on her left arm and red marks on her neck and top of her head, according to the police report. King said the woman attacked him and he never touched a knife. Officers found blood on a kitchen drawer that held a knife, the drying mat nearby and on a wall near where the woman said he held a knife to her. Officers said King was unwilling to get into the patrol vehicle and, once forced inside, hit his head on the partition, cutting his forehead. The officer said when he stopped and took King out of the vehicle for medical assistance King attempted to punch him while still in handcuffs.
• Luise Enrique Colin Lopez, 27, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:34 p.m. Dec. 5 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court. Officers responding reports of a reckless driver in the area of Blue Sky Apartments found him near a vehicle that had a plastic bag with an estimated 4.5 grams of meth and a glass pipe.
• Dennis Lee Thomas, 52, McConnell Road, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:31 a.m. Dec. 6 and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Connor Patrick Clancy, 18, Ridge View Road, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.