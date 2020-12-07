Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Aaron Scott Rutherford, 38, Mint Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:35 a.m. Dec. 7 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Austin Dean Payne, 25, Honeysuckle Road, Maryville
• Amber Heather Carter, 31, Knoxville; also charged with simple possession/casual exchange and use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Adam Lee Delp Jr., 23, Blair Loop, Walland; also charged with theft of property
• Cheyenne Jo Likens, 22, Knoxville
