Arrests
• Kevin Aaron McDermott, 28, Old Clover Hill Road, Maryville, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Jan. 29 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with resisting a stop, frisk, arrest or halt and with assault against a first responder. He is being held in lieu of a $6,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Sandy Lauren Gardner, 38, Greenway Drive, Maryville, was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Jan. 30 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with manufacture, delivery or sale of Schedule I-VII drugs, four counts of violation of pretrial release and four counts of contempt of court. She is being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Chad Steven Walker, 30, Zina Lane, Maryville, was arrested at 1:08 a.m. Jan 31 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with violation of an order of protection, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in the presence of alcohol and driving under the influence. He is being held in lieu of an $18,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 3 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court and a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Rusty Jeffrey Burnette, 36, Bear Hollow Loop, Louisville
• Megan Marie Locklear, 30, Manor Way, Louisville
