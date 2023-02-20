Arrests
Quantis Maurice Parker, 43, Forest Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:47 a.m. Feb. 18 and charged with tampering with evidence. He was being held in lieu of an $8,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Samuel Hillard Abel Grooms, 23, Beulah Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:13 p.m. Feb. 17 and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Erik Jon Wright, 44, Irwin Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:39 a.m. Feb. 17 and charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Autumn R. Flanigan, 28, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:03 a.m. Feb. 17 and charged with theft. She was being held in lieu of a $4,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Rhonda Annette Robinson, 55, Pearly Smith Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:36 p.m. Feb. 16 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, violation of sex offender registration requirements, manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances and maintaining a vehicle where controlled substances are used or sold. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $70,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jessica Nicole Gilpatrick, 38, Tomotley Road, Maryville, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16 and charged with delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance and failure to appear. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $26,788.25 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Mildred Tonyel Vananda, 48, Dublin Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:05 a.m. Feb. 16 and charged with criminal simulation and three counts of violation of a pretrial release. She was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending 9 a.m. Feb. 21 and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Dewey Nathan Cantrell, 42, Bales Hollow Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:18 p.m. Feb. 16 and charged with domestic assault, violation of an order of protection and altering/changing a vehicle identification number. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $18,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
David Joseph Palmer, 36, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:40 p.m. Feb. 19 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jacob Lawrence McCartney, 32, Carlton Court, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:31 p.m. Feb. 19 and charged with two counts of simple possession/casual exchange, two counts of failure to appear and violation of probation. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,250 pending 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Jeremiah Jason Foxx, 35, Kentucky, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:12 p.m. Feb. 19 and charged with theft. He was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
James Edwin Sudderth Jr., 29, Beech Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:36 p.m. Feb. 19 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances. He was being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Rhonda Lee Washington, 48, Estonia Way, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:21 p.m. Feb. 18 and charged with disorderly conduct, assault against a first responder and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Michael Richard Sherwood, 37, Cutshaw Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:54 p.m. Feb. 18 and charged with maintaining a vehicle where controlled substances are used or sold. He was being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 22 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
Alyssa Jade Morelock, 18, Lenoir City
Tiffany Danielle Raby, 36, Knoxville
Eliot Merlot Perry, 24, Knoxville
Wesley Vernon Sneed, 54, Bean Station
Evangeline Marshia Garner, 29, Telford Street, Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.