Arrests
• Mark Allen Lara, 34, East Harper Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:01 p.m. Feb. 19 and charged with vandalism. He was being held in lieu of an $8,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jonathan Ethan Drass, 31, Little Dug Gap Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:56 a.m. Feb. 20 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange. He was released on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Preston Moore, 43, Primrose Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:06 a.m. Feb. 20 and charged with auto theft between $1,000 and $6,000 and domestic violence with simple assault. He was being held in lieu of a $12,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kara L. Majors, 37, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:26 p.m. Feb. 20 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. She is being held in lieu of a $6,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher James Wise, 21, Sevierville Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:06 p.m. Feb. 20 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Seth Francis Blake, 33, Mynders Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:31 a.m. Feb. 21 and charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery or sell of a schedule VII drug. He was being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Christopher John Equitani, 43, Caryville
• Carrie Renea Lawrence, 33, Alfred McCammon Road, Maryville
• Anthony Larridale Gribble, 52, Crye Road, Maryville
• William Robert Beard, 47, Amerine Road, Maryville
• Charles Dustin Majors, 31, Michelle Place, Maryville; also charged with public intoxication and two counts of violation probation for a misdemeanor
• Jessica Marie Young, 37, Butterfly Gap Road, Maryville
