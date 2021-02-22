Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• James David Huffstetler, 39, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 20 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brooke Ann Scarborough, 28, Peak Way, Maryville
• James Garrett Crocker, 49, Vonore
• Joshua Bradley Warfield, 28, Knoxville
