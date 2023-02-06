Arrests
• James Kenneth Wolfenbarger, 36, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:16 p.m. Feb. 1 and charged with violation of parole, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jarrett Cory Thompson, 28, Seymour, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:07 a.m. Feb. 1 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture/delivery/sale of marijuana. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending 9 a.m. Feb. 8 and 9 a.m. March 9 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dallas Justin Roach, 43, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:29 a.m. Feb. 3 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and driving with a revoked license. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Colby G. Anderson, 21, Sevierville Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:48 p.m. Feb. 2 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, driving while under the influence of an intoxicant and possession of a handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ronald Douglass Mills II, 56, Shenendoah Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:28 p.m. Feb. 2 and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Tony Smith, 56, T Street, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12 p.m. Feb. 2 and charged with criminal simulation. He is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brent Carlice Asher, 42, Lafollete, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:59 a.m. Feb. 2 and charged with theft from an automobile, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and theft. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alisia Brooke Torres, 28, Sweetwater, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:47 a.m. Feb. 2 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. She is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Paul Cetta, 42, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:28 p.m. Feb. 2 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Chester Lee Tinch, 40, Courtyard Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:10 p.m. Feb. 3 and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Khristian Shane Bragg, 31, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:35 p.m. Feb. 3 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, delivery of Schedule VI and driving with a revoked license. He was released on bonds totaling $9,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amanda Marie Patterson, 45, Lively Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with prescription fraud. She was released on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bobby Ray Bright, 61, Meade Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:01 p.m. Feb. 5 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dennis Wayne Cummings, 62, Fletcher Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12 p.m. Feb. 5 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kelly H. Pippin, 58, Russell Road, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:02 a.m. Feb. 5 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Yiselen Pulido Saldana, 23, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:41 p.m. Feb. 4 and charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to resell. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Servando Jesus Hernandez Diaz, 27, Jefferson City, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:16 p.m. Feb. 4 and charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to resell. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Heather Olivia Hembree, 42, South Sixth Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 4 and charged with shoplifting. She is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Victoria Brooke Matthews, 23, Gee Tipton Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:05 p.m. Feb. 4 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tommeshia Shawnda Chandler, 32, Gee Tipton Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:05 p.m. Feb. 4 and charged with theft and driving on a suspended license. She is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• David Joseph Palmer, 36, Meade Street, Maryville
• John Michael Richardson, 38, Johnson Road, Maryville
• Donald Lee Dustin Blevins, 32, Reagan Road, Maryville
• Derek Allen Dixon, Bear Hollow Loop, Louisville
• Leigha Marie McDonald, 39, Shawnee Drive, Maryville
• Justin Andrew Venaas, 27, Hamil Road, Friendsville
• William Larry Harrill Jr., 55, Carpenters Grade Road, Maryville
• Regina Gwen Collins 48, Summit Drive, Maryville
• Jason Duane Colquitt, 40, Knoxville
• Tony Lee McMurray, 69, Norris Avenue, Maryville
• Derek Allen Dixon, 35, Bear Hollow Loop, Louisville
