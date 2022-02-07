Arrests
• Jason Eli Graham, 31, Alabama, was arrested at 4:10 a.m. Feb. 5 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence. He was released in lieu of a $4,500 bond at 1:21 p.m. Feb. 6 pending a Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Raymond Lynn Mahan, 43, Doc Norton Road, Walland, was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 5 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with misuse of the E-911 system. He is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nicole Marie Halloran, 40, Knoxville, was arrested at 3 a.m. Feb. 6 by Maryville Police officers and charged with simple possession or casual exchange and driving under the influence. She was released at 10:07 a.m. Feb. 6 on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Teresa Lynn Keller, 54, Hollyhock Way, Friendsville, was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Feb. 6 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with theft of property and two counts of violation of probation. She is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Justin Luke Hensley, 28, Knoxville
