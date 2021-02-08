Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Anthony Lynn Simerly, 35, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Townsend Police officers at 1:41 p.m. Feb. 6 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Terry Arnold Haney, 65, Clinton, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:23 p.m. Feb. 6 and charged with driving while impaired and possession of a handgun while under the influence. He was released on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Gene Archer, 64, Howard School Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:56 p.m. Feb. 6 and charged with domestic assault and domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $6,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. heating Feb. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Virginia Frances Fawver, 71, Shadowood Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:56 p.m. Feb. 7 and charged with two counts of obtaining drugs by fraud. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Andrew Crain, 45, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m hearing Feb. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jackie Lee Baker, 23, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:31 p.m. Feb. 7 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest and criminal impersonation. He was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Henry Eugene Dunlap, 43, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. Feb. 7 and charged with two counts of violation of probation after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Duncan Mac McGhee II, 42, Lively Road, Maryville
• Claudia Maria Lugo, 34, Knoxville
• Christopher Shawn Richardson, 35, Glasow Street, Maryville
• Michael Todd Lawson, 53, Sam Houston School Road, Maryville
• Marty Lee Franklin, 44, Rule Street, Maryville
• Ashley Nicole Teague, 30, Bybee, Tennessee
• Justin Michael Westover, 34, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.