Arrests
• Lora Michelle Pridmore, 36, Belleview Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:33 p.m. Feb. 20 and charged with violation of probation, failure to follow rule of court and evading arrest by fleeing. She was being held on bonds totaling $4,424 pending hearings at 9 a.m. Feb. 26, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26 and 9 a.m. Feb. 28, all in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Lawrence Dean Jr., 38, Badgett Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:42 a.m. Feb. 21 and charged with manufacture, delivery or sale of a Schedule II substance (cocaine). He was released on bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Amber Renee Batchelor, 29, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 21 and charged with delivery of a Schedule II substance (oxycodone) and domestic assault. She was being held on bonds totaling $26,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jessica Lynn Anderson, 38, Hotel Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 5:22 p.m. Feb. 21 and charged with two counts of delivery of a Schedule I narcotic (heroin). She was being held on bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph D. Barnes, 20, Jacob Drive, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:03 a.m. Feb. 22 and charged with unlawful consumption, driving under the influence, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of reckless endangerment and felony evading arrest. He was being held on bonds totaling $16,500 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joseph Cody Lynn Leath, 27, Sugarpine Way, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:48 a.m. Feb. 22 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Wendy Dawn Compton, 45, Tarbett Court, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:23 a.m. Feb. 23 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and attachment pro corpus (juvenile attachment). She was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending hearings at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26, both in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Larry Wooliver, 49, Tammy Circle, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:24 a.m. Feb. 23 and charged with failure to appear and criminal impersonation. He was being held on bonds totaling $1,750 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.