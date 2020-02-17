Arrests
• Nathan Terayce Cobb, 44, Etowah, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:11 a.m. Feb. 15 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II substance, evading arrest and driving on a suspended drivers license. He was released on bonds totaling $4,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William James Shubert, 29, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:18 a.m. Feb. 15 and charged with theft of property-shoplifting, evading arrest by fleeing, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass and driving on a suspended drivers license. He was being held on bonds totaling $18,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24 hearing and a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 25 hearing, both in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Adara Leigh Henry, 24, Sweetwater, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:19 a.m. Feb. 15 and charged with criminal trespass and theft of property-shoplifting. She was released on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 Feb. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tabitha Nichole Martin, 43, Bass Alley, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:56 a.m. Feb. 15 and charged with two counts of delivery of a Schedule II substance. She is being held on bonds totaling $70,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dennis Samuel Smith Jr., 33, Shenendoah Drive, Friendsville
• Anita Christina Thompson, 54, Big Springs Road, Friendsville
• Anthony Barron Beeler, 35, Island Homes Road, Louisville
• Drew Anthony Abbott, 38, Pineview Road, Maryville
• Samantha Louise Williams, 25, McTeer Street, Greenback
• Grant MaKenzie Dockery, 27, McTeer Street, Greenback
