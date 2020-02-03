Arrests
• Donna Jane Lawson, 30, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:13 p.m. Feb. 1 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation. She was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony D. Beets, 47, Ann Emert Lane, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:0 p.m. Feb. 1 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Officers tried to pull Beets over on Old Knoxville Highway, but he did not stop until Old Gym Road. Before then, officers reported seeing someone in the car moving items around. Beets admitted he had needles he had used for heroine which officers found along with two burnt spoons, an elastic band and 0.3 grams of meth. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Teresa Leann Cooper, 38, Clover Hill Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:20 p.m. Feb. 2 and charged with possession of a Schedule II substance and delivery of a Schedule II substance after officers discovered two different types of prescription pills and $1,693 in cash. She was released on bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 4 hearing in Blount County General Session Court.
• Jeremy David Conley, 41, Chattanooga, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:39 p.m. Feb. 2 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Tiffany Nicole Deckard, 36, Doris Lane, Maryville
• Kristen Jean Almand, 48, Juniper Street, Alcoa
• Joshua Alexander Haymon-McCubbins, 26, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville
• Malinda Sue Lear, 29, Hopewell Road, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.