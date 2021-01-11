Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Jeffrey Thomas Adkins, 33, Knoxville, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Jan. 9 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft and failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $8,250 pending hearings at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13 and 9 a.m. Jan. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Broderick Eric Thomas, 34, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:26 p.m. Jan. 9 on five arrest warrants stemming from a 2019 incident involving the delivery of a Schedule II drug (crack cocaine). Thomas also was charged with failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $300,750 pending hearings at 9 a.m. Jan. 13 and 1:30 p.m. Jan. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Delano Caughron, 39, Cannon Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:22 p.m. Jan. 9 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tyler L. Smith, 35, Greeneville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:58 p.m. Jan. 9 and charged with criminal impersonation, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending 9 a.m. hearings Jan. 14 and Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Timothy Arnold Odell, 60, Sevierville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 10:57 p.m. Jan. 9 and charged with possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to distribute. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Timothy Jacob Gardner, 36, Stanifer Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:34 p.m. Jan. 10 and charged with failure to appear and two counts of the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending hearings at 9 a.m. Jan. 13 and 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rory Jafar Rice, 25, Jubilee Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:50 p.m. Jan. 10 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest. He was being held on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Devin Allan King, 20, Madisonville
• Andrew Tyler McFall, 31, County Farm Road, Friendsville
• Robert Allen Smith, 40, Briceville
• Robert Rosco Nicholson, 47, Knoxville
• Ronald Christopher Hensley, 34, Madisonville
• Alexander J. Branner, 28, Knoxville
• Michael Anthony Varns, 30, Marble Hill Road, Friendsville
• Richard Lee Russell, 49, Cecelia Avenue, Maryville
• Paris Alexis Watson, 27, Knoxville
