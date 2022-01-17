Arrests
• Mandy Rachelle Clark, 42, North Wright Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:57 a.m. Jan. 15 and charged with shoplifting. She was being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Eric Woodward. 41, Big Springs Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:39 a.m. Jan. 15 and charged with theft and manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth. He was released on a $9,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brittany E. Mincy, 26, Lindsay Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:11 a.m. Jan. 15 and charged with identity theft. She was being held in leu of a $8,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dayton Leroy Beason, 24, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 15 and charged with manufacture, delivery or sell of marijuana and unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon. He was released on a $6,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gregg W. Burrill, 40, Clemson, South Carolina, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:14 p.m. Jan. 15 and charged with theft of motor vehicle. He was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brownlow Adrian Tindell, 46, Six Mile Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:15 p.m. Jan. 15 and charged with criminal impersonation and two counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. He is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and no bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Christopher Bryson Scalf, 29, Bolinger Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:43 a.m. Jan. 16 and charged with vandalism and public intoxication. He was being held in lieu of a $8,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dealen Shane Valentine, 22, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16 and charged with theft and violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. He was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and no bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 21 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Gregory Lynn Hayes, 62, East Harper Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:32 p.m. Jan. 16 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, accidents resulting in damage to vehicle and driving on a revoked license. He was being held in lieu of a $5,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jason Lloyd Jones II, 19, Highway 72 East, Maryville
• Kristin Nicole Lane, 41, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville
• Jaquan Jarrod Wright, 31, Brooklyn, New York
• Kyle Jordan Whitehead, 25, Alisha Way, Maryville
• Salvatore Anthony Torres, 30, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• Michael Wayne Sexton, 38, Thornhill Drive, Maryville
• Brandi Jeannine Nauman, 41, Kodak
• Sara Antwinette Cheramie, 47, Lovers Lane, Townsend
