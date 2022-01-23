Arrests
• Adam Dale Low, 38, Howard School Road, Maryville, was arrested at 12:41 a.m. Jan. 21 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with two counts of possession of Schedule II drugs and driving with a revoked license. He was also cited for lacking proof of insurance. He is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Patrick Eugene Boyles Jr., 27, Zelmer Lane, Maryville, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Jan. 21 by Blount County Sherriff's deputies and charged with aggravated assault and three counts of violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of a $11,023.25 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court and a 9 a.m. Feb. 11 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Amy Marie Hurst, 41, Airport Highway, Alcoa, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Jan. 22 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and failure to appear. She was released at 2:31 Jan. 22 on a $337.75 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Bryan Carver Nuchols, 52, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Jan. 22 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with tampering with evidence. He was released at 11:18 a.m. Jan. 23 on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bryan Keith Webber, 46, Powell, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. Jan. 23 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of casual exchange, theft and driving with a revoked license. He is being held in lieu of a $7,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dylan Avi Varner, 24, Knoxville, was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Jan. 23 by Blount County Sherriff's deputies and charged with driving under the influence, simple possession of methamphetamine and use of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released at 5:45 a.m. Jan. 24 on a $8,500 bond pending a 1:30p.m. Jan. 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Glen Sparks IV, 24, Sevierville Road, Maryville, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 23 by Blount County Sherriff's deputies and charged with driving under the influence, incidents resulting in damage to a vehicle, and two counts of assault. He is being held on a $6,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael David Saunders, 36, King Street, Maryville, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Jan. 23 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license. He is being held in lieu of a $11,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rock Steven Hembree, 64, Hampton Park Drive, Maryville, was arrested at 12:33 a.m. by Maryville Police officers and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Tyler Russell, 34, Tulip Lane, Maryville, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Jan. 24 by Maryville Police officers and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and two counts of failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of a $5,250 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jeffrey Michael Riggs Jr., 37, Knoxville
• Derrick Dewayne Webb, 51, Knoxville
• Terry Lynn Sanders, 51, Williams Road, Seymour
• River Isaac Rutherford, 21, Wildwood Road, Maryville
• Audrey Lee Robertson, 41, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville
• Trisha Raye Gresham, 37, Grayson Drive, Alcoa
• Chrissian Michelle Robinson, 29, Casey Drive
