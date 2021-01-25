Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Jenni Diane Virgilio, 21, Wildwood Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:39 p.m. Jan. 23 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, no license, simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on a $6,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Joseph Wilson, 26, Tallent Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:19 p.m. Jan. 23 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on an $8,000 bond pending a 9 a.m hearing Jan. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Juan Gabriel Sut-Lucas, 23, East Lincoln Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:20 p.m. Jan. 24 and charged with driving under the influence, no license, open container of alcoholic beverage and three counts of aggravated assault. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Adam Lee Word, 37, Barker Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 24 and charged with theft (shoplifting) and criminal trespassing. He was released on a $3,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Anthony Ruggiero, 36, Kensington Boulevard, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:09 p.m. Jan. 24 and charged with theft of property. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Dylan Tolliver, 25, DeKalb, Illinois, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:22 p.m. Jan. 24 and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm. He was being held on a $24,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nathan Jeremiah Long, 40, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:12 a.m. Jan. 25 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dylan Austin Day, 21, Wrights Ferry Road, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:20 a.m. Jan. 25 and charged with alternating/falsifying/forging vehicle titles/assignments/plates and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dakota Wayne Giles, 21, Garland Road, Maryville; also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine
• David Richard Faubion, 47, Primrose Circle, Maryville
• David Andrew Baker, 58, Knoxville
• Jason Ray Jenkins, 40, Butterfly Gap Loop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.