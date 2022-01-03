Arrests
• Christopher Mark Thornton, 37, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:48 a.m. Jan. 2 and charged with theft. He was released on a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephen Lamar Erby, 55, Chattanooga, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:23 p.m. Jan. 2 and charged with felony evading arrest, auto theft between $1,000 and $10,000, contempt of court and a citation on a charge of driving on a revoked license. He is being held in lieu of a $12,250 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 9 a.m. Jan. 5 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Teran Rashade McLendon, 32, Albemarle, North Carolina
• Charles Christopher Rogers, 49, Wilson Road, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.