Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Jeremy Scott Joyner, 42, Scott Road, Louisville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:35 p.m. Jan. 2 and charged with aggravated assault. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Roger Lynn Perry, 50, Meadow Road, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:48 a.m. Jan. 3 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony Alton Bogus, 19, Oak Ridge, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:20 a.m. Jan. 4 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Crystal Ann Smith, 34, Knoxville
• Chaney Franklin Parks, 31, Poplar Street, Alcoa
• Michael Wayne Mathis, 51, homeless
