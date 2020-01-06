Arrests
• Dalton Glenn Blevins, 23, Shenendoah Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:10 p.m. Jan. 3 and charged with making false reports to law enforcement and violation of probation. He was being held without bond and was scheduled to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
• Dennis Samuel Smith Jr., 33, Shenendoah Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:11 p.m. Jan. 3 and charged with making false reports to law enforcement. He was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
• Colleen Ann Russell, 48, Shenendoah Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:12 p.m. Jan. 3 and charged with making false reports to law enforcement. She was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6.
• Robert Michael Wood, 49, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:05 p.m. Jan. 3 and charged with driving while license revoked and forging vehicle registration. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jerry Lee Meeks, 41, Glen Echo Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:02 a.m. Jan. 4 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Lee Hensley, 35, Big Springs Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:21 p.m. Jan. 4 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was released on a $500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tessa Chae Harris, 30, South Ruth Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 10:33 p.m. Jan. 4 and charged with interfering with emergency phone calls. Harris allegedly made numerous calls to 911 over the past nine months including hang-ups and non-emergency matters. She was given a warning about making the calls, but continued. She was released on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tyler James McCroskey, 22, Farris Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:09 a.m. Jan. 5 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was being held without bong pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Amanda Nicole Wyrick, 32, Garner Circle, Maryville
• James Dennis Walker, 22, Cave Road, Friendsville
• Nathaniel John Schaefer, 36, Clark Street, Maryville
• Valarie Louise Jackson, 31, Sagebrush Way, Maryville
• Leon Patrick Woodley III, 40, Sagebrush Way, Maryville
• Rebecca Kay Moore, 48, Beacon Way, Rockford
• Carlos Josue Villalobos-Avila, 24, Knoxville
• Dustin Lee Martin, 32, Eleanor Davis Drive, Maryville
