Arrests
• Kelsey Dorian Rivers, 25, Crye Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:54 a.m. Jan. 12 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was released on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Woodrow Michael Duncan, 27, Patterson Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:18 a.m. Jan. 12 and charged with three counts of aggravated burglary and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $31,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jacob James Barbee, 19, Highland Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:23 a.m. Jan. 13 and charged with violation of order of protection. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Aimee Nicole Hembree, 35, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
• Kyle Lee Morgan, 32, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville
• Joshua Manuel Frase, 43, Lenoir City
• Aaron David Ousley, 39, West Cumberland Drive, Louisville
• Benjamin David Andrews, 45, Mistletoe Drive, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.