Arrests
• Kenneth Dale Jones, 44, Medlin Lane, Walland, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:19 a.m. June 29 and charged with theft and felony violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christian Dominique Phifer, 19, Williamson Chapel Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with possession of Schedule I drugs' the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine; and driving while in possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on a $52,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shanda Christine Reinhart, 31, Thompson Bridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:08 p.m. June 29 and charged with theft of property. She was being held on a $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Samuel Lee Goodson, 27, Juneau Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:52 p.m. June 19 and charged with domestic assault and vandalism. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Samuel Ray Eslinger, 31, Sevierville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 7:51 p.m. June 29 and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and driving while in possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on $47,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Michael Roberts, 41, Sevierville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:13 a.m. June 30 and charged with the use or possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Joshua Allen Tippens, 27, Knoxville
• Sigeal D. Stockton, 42, Cold Springs Road, Walland
