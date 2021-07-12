Arrests
• Brooke Noelle Clark, 22, Melbourne Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:21 a.m. July 10 and charged with the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine, simple possession or casual exchange and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. She is free on bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Aaron Addison Turner, 33, Nashville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:54 p.m. July 10 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He is being held without bond pending at 9 a.m. hearing July 14 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Jason Edward Monday, 43, West Fulton Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County sheriff's deputies at 3:46 a.m. July 11 and charged with identity theft. He was being held on $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kellen Abigail Walker, 20, Clydesdale Avenue, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County sheriff's deputies at 1:48 p.m. July 11 and changed with theft. She is free on $5,000 bond pending at 1:30 p.m. hearing July 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Joseph Mark Woodie, 55, Savannah, Georgia
• Roger Allen Lee Stinnett, 39, Andrew Way, Maryville
• Jason Daniel Lee Hays, 43, Knoxville
• Horacio Mejio, 34, Island Home Road, Louisville
• Ronald Kurtz Jr., 26, Knoxville
• Paris Joy Howard, 22, Knoxville
• Jeffery Todd James, 54, Airbase Road, Louisville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation granted after a misdemeanor conviction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.