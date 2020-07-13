Arrests
• Heather Charae Harris, 48, Dante Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:10 p.m. July 12 and charged with six counts of failure to appear. She also was charged with filing false reports; identity theft; violation of bail bonds restrictions; violations of conditions of release; and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. She was being held on a $40,000 bond pending 1:30 p.m. hearings July 15 and July 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Patterson Shufelt III, 38, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:30 p.m. July 12 and charged with two counts of theft. He was being held on an $8,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.