• Joshua Robert Lyons, 43, Beacon Way, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:20 a.m. July 16 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. July 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Billy Joe Anderson, 38, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:23 p.m. July 16 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. July 28 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Taylor Colvin, 36, Broad Run Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol at 2:00 p.m. July 15 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. July 21 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Allan Myer, 41, Old Clover Hill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:20 a.m. July 18 and charged with simple assault. He is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 9:00 a.m. July 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Christopher Michael Jenkins, 40, Louisville
• Stacey Lynn Campbell, 47, Alcoa
• Sheri Grace Woelk, 39, Tekoa Way, Maryville
• Timothy Jacob Gardner, 40, South Fourth Street, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.