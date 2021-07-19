Arrests
• Teresa Leann Cooper, 40, Clover Hill Mill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County sheriff's deputies at 4:45 p.m. July 17 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 21 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Joshua David Carrier, 29, Madison Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa police officers at 5:48 a.m. July 18 and charged with public intoxication and possession of handgun while under the influence of an intoxicant. He was free on $4,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Thurston Tiabias Canary, 30, Mary Lee Drive, Seymour
• Tristan Sky Major, 23, Alcove Boulevard, Greenback
• Michael Andrew Crain, 45, Mentor Road, Louisville
• Malinda Sue Lear, 30, Hopewell Road, Maryville
• Joseph Scott Smith, 49, Pigeon Forge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.